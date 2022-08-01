Bridget Phillipson MP unanimously re-selected as Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillipson has represented the House of Commons seat, traditionally among the first to declare its result at a general election, since 2010.

She has been a member of opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet team since April 2020, initially as Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury and now as Shadow Education Secretary.

The decision by the constituency party organisation means she will be able to contest the seat once again as Labour candidate, whenever a general election is next held.

Bridget Phillipson.

Following the news, Ms Phillipson said: “I am grateful to have received the full support of members and affiliates in Houghton and Sunderland South.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the area I love. I will continue to work hard for my constituents, and be their local voice on the national stage.

“I’ll be proud to represent Labour at the next general election, with our plan to reboot our economy, revitalise our public services and reenergise our communities. Only Labour can provide the fresh start our country needs.”

Bridget Phillipson with Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer.

The repeal of the 2011 Fixed Term Parliaments Act earlier this year means there is no longer a fixed date for when the country next goes to the polls.

Under the replacement Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022, Parliament will automatically be dissolved on December 17 next year (2023) and a general election held 25 days later – unless the government chooses to stage one sooner.

The Conservative Party is currently staging an internal contest for a new leader to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, with grassroots Tory party member set to choose between former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and serving Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Following Ms Phillipson’s re-selection, Phil Tye, a Sunderland City Councillor who helped oversee the process, called her a “fantastic MP”