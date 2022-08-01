'Forever proud. Four former Lasses' - Sunderland's pride in Lionesses as England's Women become European Champions

England’s Women secured a 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley – thanks to goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly – on Sunday, July 31.
It was a tense two hours of football, but the Lionesses reigned supreme with a history-making night in the women’s game.
And it was celebrations galore on Wearside as the community paid tribute to the trophy-winning team and its links with the city.
Read More
Sunderland-born hero Jill Scott took to the pitch as an 88th-minute substitute, while fellow former SAFC Women players Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead – who was also crowned Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament – also continued their incredible competition form.
Scott’s appearance made her the only player to feature for the Lionesses in the side’s last two Euro finals.
Prior to this summer, England’s Women last reached the competition’s final in 2009, also against Germany. It was a 6-2 defeat and a seventh win for Germany.
SAFC alum Demi Stokes was also in the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 squad.
Game-changers, history-makers, record-breakers … as the nation raised a glass to football coming home, people and organisations across Sunderland and beyond joined in with the celebrations.
Here is just some of the reaction from social media:
Sunderland AFC Women said: “Forever proud. Four former Lasses. Huge congratulations to all of our Lionesses. WE ARE CHAMPIONS.”
Steph Houghton MBE, Sunderland and England football legend, said: “The girls only went and done it! Unbelievable!”
Kim McGuinness, Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria, said: “YESSS! What a game, what a result. Amazing. It’s deservedly come home.”
A message from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “A huge congratulations to the Lionesses from everyone at Team TW.
"An inspiration to people across the country and like everyone else, we couldn’t be prouder. Not all heroes wear capes.”
Tyne and Wear Metro posted: “Congratulations to the Lionesses on winning the #WEURO2022 final!”
Julie Elliott, MP for Sunderland Central, simply added: “It’s come home!”