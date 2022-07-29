Ha'way The Lionesses: Sunderland landmarks to be lit up to support Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and England ahead of Germany Euros final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle and Penshaw Monument will be lit from dusk to dawn on both Saturday and Sunday as Wearside gets behind the Lionesses.

Sunderland has a strong connection with the squad as midfielder Jill Scott is from the city, while defender Lucy Bronze and goalscorer Beth Mead have both previously played for Sunderland AFC Ladies.

Penshaw Monument will be among the Sunderland landmarks lit up red and white in a show of support for the Lionesses.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, said: "They're helping raise the profile of women's football, and are winning and gaining support and admiration from fans across the country and the world. And they're showing a great team spirit and scoring great goals too.