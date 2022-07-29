Ha'way The Lionesses: Sunderland landmarks to be lit up to support Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and England ahead of Germany Euros final

The Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle and Penshaw Monument will be lit from dusk to dawn on both Saturday and Sunday as Wearside gets behind the Lionesses.
Sunderland has a strong connection with the squad as midfielder Jill Scott is from the city, while defender Lucy Bronze and goalscorer Beth Mead have both previously played for Sunderland AFC Ladies.
Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, said: "They're helping raise the profile of women's football, and are winning and gaining support and admiration from fans across the country and the world. And they're showing a great team spirit and scoring great goals too.
"They're unbeaten since last September and let's all wish them the very best for the final - Ha'way the Lionesses."