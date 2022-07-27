Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the men’s team during their European Championships last year, England’s senior women’s team have reached the final of their continental tournament thanks to a 4-0 win in Sheffield on Tuesday night.

Preparations are now in place for Sunday’s final where the Lionesses will face the winner of Wednesday evening’s semi final between Germany and France.

England have already reached this point thanks to qualifying through a group which included Northern Ireland, Norway and Austria and a quarter final against Spain in addition to Tuesday’s semi final against Sweden.

Where can I watch the Women's Euro 2022 final in and around Sunderland? (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Wembley Stadium getting ready to host the final on Sunday, plenty of places across Sunderland are also preparing to show the match, and these are some of the top options if you fancy heading out for the big game.

Sunderland’s city centre has two sports bars which will all be showing the game. Low Row’s Streetbar SR1 has shown the majority of knockout round fixtures from the tournament on their selection of large screens and Sunday’s final will be no different.

Sloanes Sports Bar will also have a series of screens available to watch the match on at their West Sunniside site.

Elsewhere, Yates on Burdon Road have been vocal in their following throughout the last few weeks and are set to show the final on Sunday.

Away from the city centre, The Last Orders in Castletown has been supporting the Lionesses throughout the tournament and fans can watch the culmination of the Euros north of the Wear at the Rotherfield Road pub.

Staying to the north of the river, The Bluebell on Fulwell Road has been showing fixtures throughout the tournament and will be cheering on England to close the weekend, as will the Chester’s on Chester Road.

Grosvenor Casino on Lambton Street is expected to continue its matchday deals which has previously seen fans get a reserved seating area, £15 casino credit, a welcome drink and more for £25 per person.