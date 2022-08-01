Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record-breaking peak of 17.4million people watched the game on BBC One at home – along with more than 87,000 people inside the stadium – as Sarina Wiegman’s side claimed the victory after a tense 30 minutes of extra time.

Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly sealed the Lionesses’ win, and celebrations rightly continued into the night across the nation as fans of all ages celebrated football coming home.

England’s Beth Mead also won the Golden Boot AND was named Player of the Tournament in an incredible night for the women’s game.

Families across the North East were full of pride for the England’s Women’s team, sharing their congratulations and support in a series of euphoric messages after the final whistle confirmed history.

As we celebrated as one proud country, here’s what you had to say on social media:

Joanie Malone: “Fantastic, a great game, a deserved win. Congratulations to the team and above all, their marvellous manager. Onward girls.”

Alex Bos: “A statue for Wiegman!”

England players celebrate with the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Ttophy after their side's victory. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Sheila Burrell: “Brilliant game. Knew you could do it girls. Well done.”

Julie Cornell: “Fab result and Beth Mead getting player of the tournament, so well deserved.”

Carol Johnson: “Proud of them all. But a secret place in our hearts for our local hero, Lucy Bronze. From the Glendale League, to a Euro 2022 champion! We’ve loved watching your journey.”

Joanne Christie: “Us women always get the job done.”

Sarina Wiegman celebrates with Beth Mead after the 2-1 win during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Ron MacLauchlan: “Well done Lucy Bronze and the rest of the England Team. The lass from Alnwick.”

Robert Brown: “Congratulations ladies, you have done your country proud.”

Susan Donohoe: “Best thing since ‘66 well done.”

Barry Stoker: “Come on boys you have got to step it up. The girls know how to ‘never say die’. Well done lasses.”

Ellen White and Jill Scott lift the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Dena Wood: “Followed them from the opener to the semis and being there at the final has probably been the best day of my life (maybe even on par with my wedding).