On their way to history. See if you can spot a familiar face.
On their way to history. See if you can spot a familiar face.

Nine pictures of Sunderland fans heading to Wembley for the 1973 FA Cup final

You left Sunderland in your thousands on May 5, 1973.

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:17 BST

A big day awaited and SAFC fans were determined to make the most of it.

They had scarves, home-made banners, hats, Sunderland-themed bags, rattles and anything else they could get their hands on in red and white.

And most of all they had high hopes that the Lads were going to win the FA Cup Final.

Here are 11 Echo archive photos of supporters at the start of that famous day.

Supporters leave for Wembley with lots of scarves and banners.

1. Ready to get on the train

Supporters leave for Wembley with lots of scarves and banners. Photo: Sunderland Echo

They had Sunderland rosettes, badges, bags and lots of hope for a great day.

2. London here we come

They had Sunderland rosettes, badges, bags and lots of hope for a great day. Photo: Sunderland Echo

A picture for the Echo before they leave. Remember this?

3. One last photo

A picture for the Echo before they leave. Remember this? Photo: Sunderland Echo

This fan was determined to make plenty of noise in 1973.

4. Rattle at the ready

This fan was determined to make plenty of noise in 1973. Photo: Sunderland Echo

