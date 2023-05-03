Nine pictures of Sunderland fans heading to Wembley for the 1973 FA Cup final

You left Sunderland in your thousands on May 5, 1973.

A big day awaited and SAFC fans were determined to make the most of it.

They had scarves, home-made banners, hats, Sunderland-themed bags, rattles and anything else they could get their hands on in red and white.

And most of all they had high hopes that the Lads were going to win the FA Cup Final.

Here are 11 Echo archive photos of supporters at the start of that famous day.

