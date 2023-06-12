Young Sunderland faces from before they became famous names

Sunderland has produced more than its fair share of notable names over the years.

But how many times have you seen them on photos before they were nationally known figures?

We've got lots of familiar faces for you but from their younger days.

Who recognises this fresh faced youngster pictured second from the front in the snow of 1961.

Four children enjoy fun in the snow at Christmas in 1961. From front to back are: Dorothy Grater, seven, David Stewart, nine, his brother John Stewart, 13, and David Gibson, 14. Young David grew up to become pop star Dave Stewart.

Here's the Monkwearmouth School netball team from 1978 but who's that second right?It's Melanie Hill, star of Bread, Auf Wiedersehen Pet and much more besides.

Melanie Hill in her school days at Monkwearmouth.

On a sporting theme, here's a talent we all know and love. Its Jill Scott in her days at Sunderland Ladies in 2006.

Jill Scott, back right, in her Sunderland Ladies days.

Here's Jill with another famous footballing face, Steph Houghton who in 2015 won a Best of Wearside award for her brilliant achievements.

Two local stars - Jill Scott and Steph Houghton - pictured after their call-up for the England squad in 2005.

Watch out for more stars in their younger days coming soon.