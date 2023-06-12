Young Sunderland faces from before they became famous names
They were on the way to stardom: Sunderland people before they were household names
Sunderland has produced more than its fair share of notable names over the years.
But how many times have you seen them on photos before they were nationally known figures?
We've got lots of familiar faces for you but from their younger days.
Who recognises this fresh faced youngster pictured second from the front in the snow of 1961.
Its superstar singer Dave Stewart.
Here's the Monkwearmouth School netball team from 1978 but who's that second right?It's Melanie Hill, star of Bread, Auf Wiedersehen Pet and much more besides.
On a sporting theme, here's a talent we all know and love. Its Jill Scott in her days at Sunderland Ladies in 2006.
Here's Jill with another famous footballing face, Steph Houghton who in 2015 won a Best of Wearside award for her brilliant achievements.
