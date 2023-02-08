Football legend and Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott returned to the city yesterday (February 7) to visit her old school where she chatted with students and revealed a plaque in her honour.

European champion Jill, 36, enjoyed a tour of Monkwearmouth Academy where she left as a pupil 20 years ago.

After unveiling her plaque on the wall of the same sports hall in which she honed her football talent she joined pupils in the gym for a game of dodge ball and an impromptu display of her keepy-up skills, before taking part in a question and answer sessions with pupils.

Jill, who won 161 caps for England, said: “I’ve got so many great memories of being at this school, but playing football has to be the biggest.

"This is where I was shaped as a person first foremost and I think that’s the most important thing for life.”

Pupils beamed with delight as Jill visited their classrooms and took time took time to chat with them.

Charlie Whitfield, 14, said: “Last time I saw Jill Scott was when I was watching the final of I’m a Celebrity and so it was quite a shock to see her in our school today.”

Check out the following nine fantastic photographs of the day the legendary lioness returned home.

Starstruck Pupils enjoy a chat with Jill as she recounts what it was like to win the European Championship final in front of 90,000 people at Wembley.

Proud moment Jill poses with her plaque.

An honour. Jill said it was "such an honour" and "amazing" to see her plaque.

Still got it Despite retiring, Jill shows off her football skills with an impromptu keepy-up display.