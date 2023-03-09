England and former Sunderland star Steph Houghton confirms how to pronounce her surname after years of commentators getting it wrong
England captain and former Sunderland footballer Steph Houghton has told the Echo definitively how her surname should be pronounced.
Despite being at the peak of the the game for well over a decade, with 121 caps and a clutch of major honours, television and radio broadcasters routinely refer to Steph “Horton” or “Howton”.
As all Wearsiders know, it’s pronounced “Hoe-ton”.
Alongside former players Jill Scott and Gary Bennett, Steph’s achievements were recognised when she was awarded the freedom of Sunderland.
The printed resolution confirming the honour actually uses her married name of Darby. Her husband is the former Bradford City defender Stephen Darby.
At the ceremony the Echo took the opportunity to ask for clarity on how to say her surname. It has irritated the Manchester City centre-back for years now.
She said: “It’s Houghton! Like Houghton-le-Spring. They’re always getting it wrong. I tell them all the time. I’m sick of them saying it to be honest.”
Final score Wearsiders 1; Football Commentators 0.