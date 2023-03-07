Sunderland legend and former lioness Jill Scott to captain England in Soccer Aid

Fresh from her Euro 2022 success in the summer against Germany, Jill, 36, who started her career at Sunderland before trophy laden spells at Everton and Manchester City, will line-up for England against a Rest of the World team in the annual UNICEF fundraiser.

The Fulwell lass will also have the honour of leading the team out as captain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being crowned Queen of the Jungle in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Jill, who was capped 161 times for England, now hopes to be a triple champion.

She said: “The Euros, the jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF, it’s the holy trinity. I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete the treble.

"I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about. Just look at the names involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the former professionals to line-up alongside Jill is Sunderland AFC legend Jermain Defoe who also retired last year.

Sunderland legend and Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott is to captain England in this year's Soccer Aid.

Defoe enjoyed a prolific first spell at the club scoring 34 goals in 87 appearances and also won the hearts of the Stadium of Light with the friendship he developed and support he provided to Bradley Lowery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former England internationals, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Eni Aluko will also be in the line-up alongside stars from the world of music and television including Paddy McGuinness, Tom Grennan and Alex Brooker.

The team, which will be co-managed by Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure, will include Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.

The Rest of the World team will be managed by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane and captained by Usain Bolt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was co-founded by Robbie Williams in 2006 and last year raised £15 million to help disadvantaged children around the world.