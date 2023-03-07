Sunderland legend and former lioness Jill Scott to captain England in Soccer Aid
Sunderland legend and former England lioness Jill Scott will once again wear the three lions after signing up for this year’s Soccer Aid.
Fresh from her Euro 2022 success in the summer against Germany, Jill, 36, who started her career at Sunderland before trophy laden spells at Everton and Manchester City, will line-up for England against a Rest of the World team in the annual UNICEF fundraiser.
The Fulwell lass will also have the honour of leading the team out as captain
After being crowned Queen of the Jungle in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Jill, who was capped 161 times for England, now hopes to be a triple champion.
She said: “The Euros, the jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF, it’s the holy trinity. I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete the treble.
"I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about. Just look at the names involved.”
One of the former professionals to line-up alongside Jill is Sunderland AFC legend Jermain Defoe who also retired last year.
Defoe enjoyed a prolific first spell at the club scoring 34 goals in 87 appearances and also won the hearts of the Stadium of Light with the friendship he developed and support he provided to Bradley Lowery.
Former England internationals, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Eni Aluko will also be in the line-up alongside stars from the world of music and television including Paddy McGuinness, Tom Grennan and Alex Brooker.
The team, which will be co-managed by Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure, will include Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.
The Rest of the World team will be managed by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane and captained by Usain Bolt.
The match was co-founded by Robbie Williams in 2006 and last year raised £15 million to help disadvantaged children around the world.
This year’s game will take place at Old Trafford on Sunday June 11 with tickets for a family of four costing £60, available on the Soccer Aid website.
Jill recently returned to her native Sunderland to unveil a plaque in her honour at her old school, Monkwearmouth Academy, as well as being awarded the North East Football Writers' Association Personality of the Year.