Sunderland fans demand rethink over digital-only season tickets, branding them a 'big mistake'

The club announced on Friday, March 3, that from next season it will “discontinue” all physical season cards, with supporters having to download and store their ticket onto their smartphone.

It was a situation brought to my attention following a conversation with my own father across the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is 79 years old, doesn’t own a smartphone, and after over half-a-century of supporting the club is adamant he will not be returning to the seat he has held for over a decade if he is forced to buy a compatible digital device; one which, even if he did purchase, he is not even sure how to use.

After speaking with fans in the city centre, it appears to be a sentiment shared by many supporters of his generation.

Andrew Lawson, 80, from Durham, said: “I’ve been a season ticket holder since the club’s Roker Park days and I think the decision is a disgrace. I only own an old style phone which I use for texts and calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t own a smartphone and so if they go ahead with this as the only format then I won’t be able to go.

"I wouldn’t buy a smartphone as this is an extra expense and even if I did, I would have to get my son or grandson to download my ticket.

Older Sunderland AFC fans have been reacting to the club's decision to digitalise season tickets.

"If they are able to download my ticket onto one of their phones then that may work, but I would urge the club to have a rethink on this policy or they will risk losing thousands of older fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Hill, 88, from Sunderland added: “I used to be a season ticket holder at Roker Park and I still try to get to some games. I have a spare old smartphone, but I’m not sure how to use it.

"It would definitely be an issue. My daughter goes to the game, and so hopefully she would be able to help me out.”

An older Sunderland AFC supporter makes his feelings known ahead of Saturday's fixture against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Armstrong, 84, from East Herrington, branded the decision a “big mistake”.

He added: “I used to play for Sunderland boys and then signed for Darlington. I still follow the club, and this is going to be a big issue for older people. I see the younger generation using their phones to pay for things all the time, but a lot of supporters are of an older age group.

"I have a smartphone but I would have to ask my grandson how to use it in case I made a mistake. I definitely think this is a decision which could alienate some older supporters.”

While fans were not universally against the process of transitioning tickets onto smartphones, they felt the option to retain a physical card should be maintained, particularly for older supporters who may not have a smartphone or intuitively know how to use one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Ferguson, 76, believes the digitalisation of season tickets could impact on attendances.

Ian Feguson, 76, gave up his season ticket two years ago, but still follows the club.

He said: “I don’t own a smartphone and so if I decided to go back to the games then it would be an issue as I couldn’t access a ticket and so I’m sure this will be an issue for other fans in their seventies and eighties.

"A lot of older fans still go to games and so I do think it could affect attendances. It obviously depends on how the team is doing, but this time next year, if the club sticks to this policy, then I wouldn’t be surprised if attendances were down by a few thousand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I get that time moves on, and eventually people will have to change. If people want to download their ticket onto an app on their phone then that is fine, but for people of my generation, I would urge the club to maintain the option of a physical season card.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Richard Crate, 69, who said: “I used to go to the games but I don’t have a smartphone and so if I wanted a season ticket I would have to buy a phone. Even if I had one, I would not feel confident about how to use it and would be reliant on my grandchildren.

"If this is the way forward, then it’s the way forward, but it should be an option and not something everyone has to do. The club needs to have a rethink.”

Alan Armstrong, 84, called the decision a big mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Stevenson, 68, added: “A lot of lads I used to play football with go to the games but very rarely use smartphones. I have one but I only use it for calls and messages.

"This could certainly be an issue. The club needs to have a rethink and give the option of maintaining a season card.”

The club has cited greater efficiency and security as the reason behind the decision, along with operating more sustainably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement said: “A digital season ticket is the safest, most convenient, and flexible way to receive your match ticket, whilst increasing security and protection against fraud.

“Once familiarised, the move to digital season tickets will also ensure a faster entry to the Stadium of Light for all supporters and the transition also forms part of the club’s long-term sustainability goals to reduce paper and plastic use.”

The club also said the digitalisation of season tickets is inline with systems adopted at many other Premier League and EFL clubs.

To help with the transition, the club will be running a digital support drop-in service at the Beacon of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club statement added: “Further resources, including video tutorials and ‘how to’ guides, will also be accessible to all fans throughout the build-up to the 2023-24 season.”