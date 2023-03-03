Everything Sunderland fans need to know about Stadium of Light changes for 2023-24 season

The club say it follows a “comprehensive upgrade to the stadium’s entry system” and "all physical season cards will be discontinued upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign”.

Club officials say they appreciate this change could present “challenges” for some supporters and will look to assist fans through the transition to digital season tickets.

A club statement read: “Supporters will receive their 2023-24 digital season ticket via email and will be able to download and store it directly to their smartphone using Apple Wallet (IOS) or Google Wallet (Android).

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

“A digital season ticket is the safest, most convenient, and flexible way to receive your match ticket, whilst increasing security and protection against fraud.

“Once familiarised, the move to digital season tickets will also ensure a faster entry to the Stadium of Light for all supporters and the transition also forms part of the club’s long-term sustainability goals to reduce paper and plastic use.”

How will the club support Sunderland fans through the transition?

Sunderland stress they will do all they can to help make the process easy for fans as they move away from the physical season ticket.

The club statement added: “The club will be running a digital support drop-in service at the Beacon of Light in partnership with the Foundation of Light and subject to demand, and to ensure the service is accessible to all supporters requiring assistance, the club is also exploring an additional digital support touchpoint in the city centre.

“Details of the digital support drop-in service, including confirmed venues and opening hours, will be communicated shortly via the club’s digital platforms and match programme, and external print publications.

“Further resources, including video tutorials and ‘how to’ guides, will also be accessible to all fans throughout the build-up to the 2023-24 season.