Brandon Revell, 16, was among the hundreds taking part in the Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run, part of the annual Sunderland Runs event in 2022.

However, just a week later he suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle, requiring surgery and a cast on his leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some time away from running, he has built up his strength by running with the Sunderland Harriers three times a week.

Big 3k.

He’s now among those to sign up for this year’s BIG 3K, his first organised race since his injury.

Brandon said: "When I broke my leg, I thought I wouldn't be able to race for a very long time but I'm over the moon with how quickly I was able to start training, and I have just recently started racing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've entered this year to see how well my leg has recovered and even though I'm still not at full fitness and can't race as fast as I used to, I will try hard to be as near the front as I can."

This year’s running events, which also include the Sunderland 10k and Half Marathon, take place on Sunday, May 7.

Brandon Revell.

The BIG 3K Run is a shorter course aimed at offering a great way for families and beginner runners to get involved and enjoy the buzzing atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Linda Williams Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: "We have so many great Active Sunderland opportunities taking place in the city this year, and plenty for people to come along and take part in.”

She added: "The Active Sunderland BIG 3K gives runners of all ages and abilities the chance to get involved in a large-scale running event and soak up the lively atmosphere that comes with the Sunderland Runs."

The Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run will take place on Sunday 7 May 2023 at 9am. Starting and finishing at Keel Square, it takes in parts of the closed road routes of 10K and Half Marathon.

The start of the BIG 3k event in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is just £10 per adult and £5 per under 18 which includes a t-shirt, finisher medal and chip timing. A group ticket is also available at just £20 for 4 people (a maximum of 2 adults).

For more information on the BIG 3K or to register for the event, visit https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/article/20420/Active-Sunderland-BIG-3K-Run