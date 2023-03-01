The bakery’s branch in Newbottle Street, Houghton, is understood to be scheduled for closure in June 2023 as the company looks to cut its number of branches.

The firm has almost 200 shops across the north of England, with other branches in Sunderland including Blandford Street, The Galleries and Shiney Row

The Scarborough-based chain has been trading since 1885. It was taken over by retail giant EG Group in October 2021.

Cooplands in Houghton is to close in June.

The Echo recently reported on proposals to build a 1,200 sq ft unit for Cooplands in Southwick.

However, the chain is reported elsewhere to be planning the closure of its factory in Hull and a number of shops.

The Echo has made numerous attempts to contact Cooplands’ HQ for comment.

But a spokesperson told our sister title the Scarborough News: “Following an in-depth review of the business, we have proposed some changes to both our retail and bakery operations, to help better position the business for the long-term and sustainable growth.

The Cooplands shop is in Newbottle Street.

“This has been done to ensure that our store estate and broader business are fully aligned with our ‘modern bakery food-to-go retailer’ strategy.

“As a result, we have entered into a consultation process with a number of colleagues. We appreciate that this may be unsettling for colleagues and our priority is to support them fully throughout this process.”

The title also reported that 41 branches were to close.

Across the road a former branch of Barclays still stands empty.

