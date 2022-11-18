Earlier this month, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for a business unit at 31-32 Blandford Street.

The space was previously occupied by Yorkshire Bank but has been empty for some time, with the original signage removed.

Former Yorkshire Bank, Blandford Street, Sunderland (November, 2022)

This includes the space being separated into five one-bedroom flats, each with a bathroom, living room and kitchen.

A separate application, from the same applicant, has now been submitted to council planners to convert the ground floor into retail units, as well as “facade works” and the addition of a balcony to the building’s second floor.

Existing floor plans show the ground floor divided into several rooms in line with the former use as a bank.

This includes a large clients’ area, several interview rooms, a ‘mini bank room’, a clerks area, a counter and a ‘strong room’.

Under new plans, the internal space would be divided into two large retail units with separate entrances from Blandford Street.

This includes one 113sqm unit and a 96sqm unit, with a new ‘white render finish” to the front of the building at street level and glazed shop fronts.

The retail units would also include staff rooms and disabled toilets, as well as facilities for bins.

As part of the planning application for the retail units, no details have been provided about employment or proposed opening hours.

A decision on the retail units plan will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

According to Sunderland City Council’s website, a decision on the application is expected by Monday, January 9, 2023.