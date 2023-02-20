North East developer Modo Bloc has submitted plans to Sunderland City Council to redevelop a brownfield site adjacent to Kings Road and Sunderland Road.

Modo Bloc hopes to build two units – a 4,000 sq ft unit for Tesco and a 1,200 sq ft unit for Cooplands. The development is expected to create up to 20-30 jobs once fully completed and let.

George Jenkins, managing director of Modo Bloc, said: “This is a small but exciting commercial development that has attracted two high quality retail tenants. It’s a perfect roadside location where demand will be high.”

A CGI of how the new Tesco and Cooplands development could look in Southwick.

Modo Bloc director Ollie Stapleton added: “We are pleased to have an opportunity to breathe life and energy back into the location, helping to regenerate this part of Southwick.”

Modo Bloc is already looking at other commercial development sites around the region and is busy seeking planning permission from South Tyneside Council for a £3million development project off Claypath Lane and the A194, in South Shields. Modo Bloc hopes to build three units as well as a Starbucks Drive Thru store.

The ambitious developer recently established Modo Bloc Construction to help accelerate some of its new residential and commercial developments.

In 2022, Modo Bloc secured planning permission from Stockton Borough Council to build 22 light industrial units on a brownfield site on Cowpen Lane Industrial Estate, Billingham.