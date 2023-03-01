Mandy Brown took over furniture store Harrison & Brown in Holmeside in 2017 and said support for local this Mother’s Day and beyond will help save small businesses.

The business owner is taking part in a ‘Mums Love Local’ campaign, encouraging people to think local when they spoil their mum this Mother’s Day, supporting local businesses at the same time.

Mandy said: “Even though I’m in a big shop I’m still a small business. I had one customer who had heard our ‘five floors of fabulous furniture advert’ and asked if I had a big mansion and a horse.

Harrison and Brown Furniture owner Mandy Brown

"I said ‘I’ve got a three-bed semi and a little white Fiesta’. Small business owners are just like everyone else, trying to make a living. We’re there at night turning off every plug.”

Harrison & Brown is one of almost 200 businesses who are part of the Sunderland Gift Card, which people can load with money to be used at a host of businesses and experiences.

Mandy says that support for local is needed as much as ever: “In the current cost of living crisis, people are adjusting their lifestyles but still realise the importance of shopping local and supporting real people.

"To support local businesses on Mother’s Day, and for other occasions throughout the year, means the world. Shopping local has already saved so many businesses and continuing to shop local will save even more.

Furniture store owner Mandy Brown

“I’m all about supporting the city and being a part of the Sunderland Gift Card helps us all to work together for the benefit of the city. Small businesses want to still be here next year, and we need local support for that.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “With close to 200 businesses where you can spend the Sunderland Gift Card, it is a gift that every mum can appreciate and enjoy, whether it’s a product or an experience, time with family or time apart. Every £1 spent locally is £1 that goes towards ensuring the survival of our city businesses.”

Sunderland’s gift card is part of the award-winning Town & City Gift Card initiative from Miconex active across the UK. Local gift cards giants Town & City Gift Cards are leading the national ‘mums love local’ campaign alongside Sunderland BID.