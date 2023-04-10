News you can trust since 1873
Some fun lessons under way in this retro round-up of Year 8 scenes.
Some fun lessons under way in this retro round-up of Year 8 scenes.

Nine retro pictures of Sunderland children aged 12 and 13 as they enjoy Year 8 at Wearside schools

They grow up so quick. Here are your little ones when they reached Year 8 in school.

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

All of these Sunderland and County Durham students would have been 12 and 13 years old when these Echo archive photos were taken.

Here is a chance to relive memories from Monkwearmouth in 2004, St Robert of Newminster in 2007, Biddick in 2008, and Southmoor School in 2009.

If that’s not enough, we have got Sandhill in 2003, Easington Community School in 2009 and St Bede’s RC in Peterlee in 2010.

What a class line-up. Take a look.

Royal Ballet dancer Leanne Cope led a workshop at Monkwearmouth School in 2006.

1. Dance time at Monkwearmouth

Royal Ballet dancer Leanne Cope led a workshop at Monkwearmouth School in 2006. Photo: PB

Year 8 pupils were creating posters at Sandhill View School when this photo was taken in 2003.

2. Creative at Sandhill View

Year 8 pupils were creating posters at Sandhill View School when this photo was taken in 2003. Photo: AB

Southmoor School Year 8s won the City Cup with a 4-0 win against Sandhill View in the final at the Academy of Light in 2009.

3. Champions in 2009

Southmoor School Year 8s won the City Cup with a 4-0 win against Sandhill View in the final at the Academy of Light in 2009. Photo: CA

Monkwearmouth School students showed their caring side when they raised money for St Benedict's Hospice 19 years ago. Former pupil Louise Watson returned to the school in her role as a Macmillan Nurse to accept the cheque.

4. All for charity in 2004

Monkwearmouth School students showed their caring side when they raised money for St Benedict's Hospice 19 years ago. Former pupil Louise Watson returned to the school in her role as a Macmillan Nurse to accept the cheque. Photo: KB

