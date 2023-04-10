They grow up so quick. Here are your little ones when they reached Year 8 in school.

All of these Sunderland and County Durham students would have been 12 and 13 years old when these Echo archive photos were taken.

Here is a chance to relive memories from Monkwearmouth in 2004, St Robert of Newminster in 2007, Biddick in 2008, and Southmoor School in 2009.

If that’s not enough, we have got Sandhill in 2003, Easington Community School in 2009 and St Bede’s RC in Peterlee in 2010.

What a class line-up. Take a look.

1 . Dance time at Monkwearmouth Royal Ballet dancer Leanne Cope led a workshop at Monkwearmouth School in 2006. Photo: PB Photo Sales

2 . Creative at Sandhill View Year 8 pupils were creating posters at Sandhill View School when this photo was taken in 2003. Photo: AB Photo Sales

3 . Champions in 2009 Southmoor School Year 8s won the City Cup with a 4-0 win against Sandhill View in the final at the Academy of Light in 2009. Photo: CA Photo Sales

4 . All for charity in 2004 Monkwearmouth School students showed their caring side when they raised money for St Benedict's Hospice 19 years ago. Former pupil Louise Watson returned to the school in her role as a Macmillan Nurse to accept the cheque. Photo: KB Photo Sales