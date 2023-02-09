12 of the richest people with links to Sunderland - and their estimated net worth

3 . Ellis Short

The American looked like the answer to Sunderland fans' prayers when he took over the reins at the Stadium of Light after recession left Niall Quinn's Drumaville consortium struggling to support the club. But the dream turned into a ten-year nightmare and Short finally walked away in 2018 after the club had suffered its second successive relegation. Celebrity Net Work values him at $1.4billion - the equivalent of £1.15billion - but the site doesn't seem to have taken into account the £140million hit he took by agreeing to sell off the club and clear all its debts.

Photo: NW