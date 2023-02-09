12 of the richest people with links to Sunderland - and their estimated net worth

Sunderland has spawned some big names in showbiz and sport, as well as attracting some high-profile figures over the years.
Here, we take a look at some of the richest people with ties to Wearside, according to their estimated fortune on Celebrity Net Worth.
1. Dave Stewart
The Barnes lad who only tuned to music after an injury put paid to his childhood dream of professional football has been at the top of the business for decades.
The former Eurythmics star is a hugely successful solo performer, songwriter and producer, but has never lost touch with his Wearsdie roots.
He is worth an estimated £37million.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Charlotte Crosby
The former At Anthony's pupil first found fame on Geordie Shore and was the breakout star of the show's original series in 2011.
She went on to win Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, has fronted a host of shows since and is currently starring in her own show Charlotte in Sunderland on BBC3.
Charlotte is worth an estimated £1million.
Photo: PA
3. Ellis Short
The American looked like the answer to Sunderland fans' prayers when he took over the reins at the Stadium of Light after recession left Niall Quinn's Drumaville consortium struggling to support the club.
But the dream turned into a ten-year nightmare and Short finally walked away in 2018 after the club had suffered its second successive relegation.
Celebrity Net Work values him at $1.4billion - the equivalent of £1.15billion - but the site doesn't seem to have taken into account the £140million hit he took by agreeing to sell off the club and clear all its debts.
Photo: NW
4. Heather Mills
The former model is best known for her acrimonious divorce from Sir Paul McCartney - but the Usworth Comprehensive pupil is far more than just a Beatle's ex-wife.
A dedicated vegan, she runs her own food company. She has also been a passionate advocate for disability rights since losing her lower left leg when she was hit by a police motorbike responding to an emergency call in 1993.
She is worth an estimated £33million.
Photo: Tim Richardson