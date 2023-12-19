What life was like in Sunderland in 1993, from Job Lot bargains to Jingling Gate trips and the Cannon
Disco nights at Windmills and the McEwans
We like to take an occasional look at the social and retail scene on Wearside from times gone by.
Today we’re taking a look at what was going on in Sunderland in 1993.
Fulwell had a newly refurbished disco venue
Lots of you love a good movie, and there were some greats at the cinema. Indecent Proposal was on at the Cannon, and so was Loaded Weapon.
The Crying Game was pulling them in at the Empire Theatre and there was Nowhere To Run at the Robins Cinema in Durham.
Friday night was disco night at the McEwans or, if you fancied a real treat, the Windmills had just reopened after a six-week refurbishment in Station Road, Fulwell.
Just the place for jackets and blouses
But what about the best places for a retail deal?
There was Linden House Furnishing in Holmeside if you fancied a new three-piece.
Or for the latest fashions, Books in Derwent Street had jackets, blouses and skirts, as well as huge reductions on wedding outfits for the mother of the bride.
Joplings had an electrical sale, with washers down £60 to £439. Elsewhere in the store, the sale was just getting underway as well, with sprung beds from £399.
Coffee for 59p at Job Lot
At the Job Lot Trading Company - which had stores in Sea Road, Fulwell, as well as Herrington, Seaham and Peterlee - you could get tea bags for 19p or coffee at 59p, or beef curry for 29p.
Or, if you fancied chilling in front of the box, why not do it in front of a 14in colour telly from Colorvision in High Street West. Yours for £114.
At Liverpool House in High Street West, you could save more than £1,000 on three-pieces, including a mink floral velour’ number.
When it came to relaxing, you could wind down with a sauna at Crowtree Leisure Centre - just £1.30 if you went off peak.
Footy on the TV at the Torrens
You could watch football in pubs such as the Round Robin, Torrens, Wavendon, Cauld Lad, Willow Pond and The Greens.
Mind you, the alternative entertainment of a non-sporting nature was possibly a decent option.
It included The Russ Abbot Show, On The Up, Wildlife 100 and Bodger and Badger on BBC1.
There was Quantum Leap, Gardeners World, and Delia Smith’s Summer Collection on BBC2, or The Bill, Blockbusters, The Darling Buds of May, and The Raggy Dolls on Tyne Tees.
Party in style at the Jingling Gate
Or maybe Channel 4 was worth a go with Mork and Mindy, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Fifteen-To-One all among the options.
Or how about a night at the dogs? The Regal Sunderland Stadium in Newcastle Road had racing every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with the first race at 7.30pm.
And one hugely popular venue in the area at the time was the Jingling Gate at West Pelton which boasted "party-style disco dancing" - and you could strut your stuff every night, apart from Sundays and Mondays.
Maybe this photo of a Christmas party at the Nookside Centre in Grindon will bring back memories.
We would love your recollections of Sunderland, Wearside and County Durham in 1993.
