The day you went to London for Christmas shopping - on the Echo train

30 years ago: Hundreds of Sunderland Xmas shoppers on their way to London

Harrods, Trafalgar Square, Oxford Street - you did it all in style 30 years ago.

Sunderland shoppers converged on London in their hundreds in 1993 when the Echo train took them on a day's bargain hunting in the Capital.

And here are those scenes once more.

An Echo photographer went with you as you boarded the train in Sunderland nice and early for a full day of retail therapy.

There were Wearside people of all ages on the journey. From nanas to 7-year-olds and they all had loads of fun.

You read your favourite newspaper on the way and pretty much shopped until you dropped before getting on the train back to Wearside.

You loved it so much that you did it again in 1994.

We got it all on film and here are those scenes once more.

If they bring back wonderful memories for you, get in touch by emailing [email protected]