Popular Sunderland pub The Wavendon now open again after refurbishment is completed

In 2017 it was announced that The Wavendon on Melbourne Place, off Chester Road in High Barnes, was to become a steakhouse bar and grill called The Broadway. The pub was built in 1959 and was a well established local for six decades.

The restaurant ceased trading last year, providing an opportunity for the return of the popular pub.

The premises now trade under the banner of Suffolk based pub chain Greene King, whose other pubs in Sunderland include The Rosedene on Queen Alexandra Road, Oak Tree Farm in Doxford and The New Derby in Roker.

When it was previously The Wavendon, the pub was split into three separate rooms. It now has an open plan layout with one large room. There is also scope for outdoor seating.

The new landlord is Stefan Emmerson, who has run pubs including the King’s Arms in Deptford.

A spokesperson for the pub told the Echo: “We are delighted to be partnering with Stefan at The Wavendon, as he is such a well-known and respected operator.

The Wavendon is open again.

“We are committed to working alongside Stefan to get the pub back to being a real community hub. Part of this included re-naming the pub back to the Wavendon as we know how well-loved the ‘Wavey’ has been over many years.”

