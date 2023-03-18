News you can trust since 1873
17 former Sunderland pubs which were reborn as something else - how they looked then, and how they look now

Sunderland has many, many cherished pubs which now live only in the memory. But here is a list of 17 which, although no longer pulling pints, are at least still in use for other purposes.

By Tony Gillan
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

How many of these did you enter for a tipple, before years later calling in for a manicure, newspaper, work-out, meal, prescription …?

Our thanks to Sunderland Antiquarians.

The Sun Inn closed in 2009 and was a Londis convenience shop for a while. Parts of it has more recently been used as a cafe and a beauty salon.

1. The Sun Inn, Southwick

The Sun Inn closed in 2009 and was a Londis convenience shop for a while. Parts of it has more recently been used as a cafe and a beauty salon. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Hugely popular in the 1980s and 1990s, Sam’s Bar, pictured left in 1982, was a cellar bar. Where the street level entrance was, is currently the Fenomen Salon. Upstairs was The Continental, now a row of shops on the ground floor and 808 bar and kitchen on the first floor.

2. Continental/Sam’s Bar, St Thomas's Street

Hugely popular in the 1980s and 1990s, Sam’s Bar, pictured left in 1982, was a cellar bar. Where the street level entrance was, is currently the Fenomen Salon. Upstairs was The Continental, now a row of shops on the ground floor and 808 bar and kitchen on the first floor. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Windmills was a two-room pub and a thriving concern on a weekend at one time. Opened in 1987 and pictured left the following year, it had previously been a garage and is now splits between a vet’s and the Alishaan restaurant.

3. Windmills, Fulwell

Windmills was a two-room pub and a thriving concern on a weekend at one time. Opened in 1987 and pictured left the following year, it had previously been a garage and is now splits between a vet’s and the Alishaan restaurant. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Now closed for over a decade, many Echo readers still remember it fondly. The digits ‘1922’ can still be seen above one of its doors giving a big clue to the age of the building. Sad, but at least part of the building remains in use as a pharmacy.

4. Laburnum Cottage, Hendon

Now closed for over a decade, many Echo readers still remember it fondly. The digits ‘1922’ can still be seen above one of its doors giving a big clue to the age of the building. Sad, but at least part of the building remains in use as a pharmacy. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Sunderland