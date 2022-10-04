Inside the new look Rosedene

The Rosedene in Queen Alexandra Road has reopened its doors as Sunderland’s first Flaming Grill, following a six figure renovation.

The popular Greene King site has been fully transformed, revealing a fresh new look that includes: a new premium sports area with pool table and darts boards, a new food and drink menu featuring Flaming Grill’s food challenges, a revamped function room available for both general use or private hire and a new outdoor area.

A popular addition is set to be the national pub brand’s food challenges, which includes ‘Who Dares Wings’, which features 25 chicken wings in a variety of spice levels, to the steak fondue challenge, with a 32oz steak and whole melting camembert.

Interiors and exteriors of The Rosedene Sunderland. Pictures by Michael Baister

The new menu also features deals such as buy-one-get-one-free burgers on a Thursday to two mains for £11.99, alongside a dedicated vegan, senior and children’s menu.

As part of the investment, the pub has recruited 15 new team members in a variety of roles.

Those with a competitive streak can get involved in the local leagues, with special sports nights running weekly.

A popular sports pub, six brand-new big screen TVs will bring all the action from BT Sports and Sky, including the Marshall v Shield fight on Saturday 15th October and the upcoming World Cup.

Outside, a new front garden area has been created to accommodate more customers and add another space for socialising.

Luke Schofield, General Manager of the Rosedene, said: “The team is so excited to welcome back old regulars and new customers to enjoy our brand-new Flaming Grill offering.

“Our food menu is set to be a real draw for the local community, offering high quality food at a great price. Plus, we’re looking forward to bringing a variety of live entertainment and weekly games nights to our customers.

“There really is something for everyone to enjoy, so do come and visit the pub to experience it for yourself.”

Originally a Georgian mansion, The Rosedene became a pub in the 1960s when it was converted by Vaux during the heyday of the old Sunderland brewery.

