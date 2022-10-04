1. Culture House, Keel Square

The former Annabel's, Idol's, Lucianos and connected buildings have now been cleared to make way for the £27m Culture House in Keel Square. Set to be a major attraction in the city, it will feature a range of facilities for adults, children and young people and spaces for exhibitions, storytelling, learning, media and arts and crafts. As well as adult and children’s library facilities, the venue is to offer a café, business and faith spaces, an events hall, a local studies and archive centre and a roof garden. It's due to open in 2024.

Photo: submitted