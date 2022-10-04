News you can trust since 1873
There's plenty to look forward to in Sunderland

13 developments set to change the face of Sunderland

It’s been hailed as the most ambitious regeneration project in the country as Sunderland’s skyline changes almost daily.

By Katy Wheeler
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:25 am

From the huge new buildings taking shape as part of the £500m Riverside development to bringing old buildings back to life on the seafront, there’s plenty to look forward to in the city. Here’s a round up of some of the new additions coming soon.

1. Culture House, Keel Square

The former Annabel's, Idol's, Lucianos and connected buildings have now been cleared to make way for the £27m Culture House in Keel Square. Set to be a major attraction in the city, it will feature a range of facilities for adults, children and young people and spaces for exhibitions, storytelling, learning, media and arts and crafts. As well as adult and children’s library facilities, the venue is to offer a café, business and faith spaces, an events hall, a local studies and archive centre and a roof garden. It's due to open in 2024.

2. The old stableblock, Sheepfolds

Work is progressing on the transformation of the old stableblock in Sheepfolds, once used to house working horses. Building Design Northern are creating a new venue which will play host to music and performances on a large outdoor stage as well pop- up events, markets, bars and restuarants and will be connected to the city centre by the new Wear footbridge between Sheepfolds and the former Vaux Brewery site.

3. New seafood restaurant, Seaburn

Following the success of Tin of Sardines in the old toilet block in Roker, the next opening as part of the Seafront Regeneration Scheme is the transformation of the old storage shelter in Seaburn. Although there's no official opening date as yet, the team behind Mexico 70 are working hard to turn it into a seafood restaurant.

4. The Yard, Gilbridge police station

Work is fast progressing on the transformation of the old Gilbridge Police Station into office space, The Yard. After years stood empty since Northumbria Police closed the headquarters in 2015, it's set to open in its new guise towards the end of the year. The ground floor is already fully let, but office space remains on the upper three floors.

