9 pubs which served Wearside in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.

A virtual pub crawl of Sunderland in the 1960s - nine bars High Street West and High Street East you could have visited, including The Gannet, The Londonderry and The Ship Inn

You were spoilt for choice if you wanted a pint on the High Street in the 1960s.

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Mar 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:19 BST

Here are 9 hostelries you could have chosen in High Street West and High Street East, from the Gannet to the Dun Cow and the Londonderry to the Ship Inn.

These photos have all been preserved by Ron Lawson from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Ron is a former JP who shared part of his huge photo collection of 11,500 pictures with us.

Have a look at how Sunderland looked more than 55 years ago.

The Rose and Crown is seen here in High Street West. Photo: Ron Lawson.

1. Rose and Crown

The Rose and Crown is seen here in High Street West. Photo: Ron Lawson.

Another High Street West favourite but does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Ron Lawson.

2. George and Dragon

Another High Street West favourite but does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Ron Lawson.

A view of the Clarendon which was in High Street East. Photo: Ron Lawson.

3. The Clarendon

A view of the Clarendon which was in High Street East. Photo: Ron Lawson.

The swinging 60s and The Gannet in High Street West. Photo: Ron Lawson.

4. The Gannet

The swinging 60s and The Gannet in High Street West. Photo: Ron Lawson.

