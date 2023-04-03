A virtual pub crawl of Sunderland in the 1960s - nine bars High Street West and High Street East you could have visited, including The Gannet, The Londonderry and The Ship Inn
You were spoilt for choice if you wanted a pint on the High Street in the 1960s.
Here are 9 hostelries you could have chosen in High Street West and High Street East, from the Gannet to the Dun Cow and the Londonderry to the Ship Inn.
These photos have all been preserved by Ron Lawson from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
Ron is a former JP who shared part of his huge photo collection of 11,500 pictures with us.
Have a look at how Sunderland looked more than 55 years ago.
Page 1 of 3