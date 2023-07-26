8 Wearside people who looked like a stars: from Pink to Elvis

Have you ever had to do a double take and say to yourself 'was that really Elvis?' Or Brian Ferry, Posh and Becks or Pink.

Chances are, that's exactly what you would have done if you had spotted this lot in the Sunderland area.

They all appeared in the Sunderland Echo after appearing at church fairs, Joplings store, art exhibitions or just being on a general walkabout in Holmeside.

Have a look and if you look like a VIP, get in touch.

Have you been stopped and mistaken for 'that person on the telly?'

We're impressed by these Wearside doubles of the stars.

Wait a minute, is that ... Pink. Zoe Alexander looked just the part in 2010.

Ozzy Osborne lookalike Vince Wilson opened the St Mary Magdalene Church fete in 2006.

Entertainer Eddy Popescu looked superb as Elvis and here he is pictured with Edith Horne, 83, in 2014.