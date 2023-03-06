The Sunderland pub Windmills had quite the history.

It was transformed from an old garage site in Station Road, Fulwell, and opened in a blaze of glory in 1987.

A pleasant evening for all the family

Reflections on Windmills, the Fulwell venue pictured in the 1980s.

It catered for night clubbers, pensioners, young families or couples out for a pleasant evening.

When it first opened its doors to the public, Windmills was run by licensee Ann Veti and her brother Walter. Walter took over the reins while Ann became licensee of Crocodillos in Chester-le-Street.

Ann said at the time that the first year had been fantastic.

Windmills in March 1987. Does this bring back memories for you?

“I’d say Windmills is one of the most popular free house pubs in town - we’re just about packed out every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.”

The pub boasted two separate rooms.

Your children were looked after

One of them was aimed at the younger customer with music, pop videos, up-to-the-minute design and superb lighting, and a quieter more traditional bar which was spot-on for the regulars.

A look outside the Windmills pub in 1988.

It also provided what has turned out to be a popular service - the use of a children’s room.

During the day, mums and dads could have a relaxing drink while the kids were safely looked after in the creche.

If it’s pub memories you’re after, you might have loved an 80s trip to Digby’s.

Other 80s favourites

Digby's in High Street West was another 80s favourite. Here it is in 1985.

Or how about a drink in La Fontaine, the Lambton Arms, or The Sirocco Club in The Galleries, Washington.

Get in touch and share your own trip back in time by emailing [email protected]

At the bar in the Sirroco. It was upstairs at The Galleries, Washington.

