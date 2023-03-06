Remembering Windmills in Sunderland, the Fulwell wine bar with a creche and a warm 1980s welcome
It was once a garage but what a success it was when it reopened as a haven for families and night clubbers alike.
The Sunderland pub Windmills had quite the history.
It was transformed from an old garage site in Station Road, Fulwell, and opened in a blaze of glory in 1987.
A pleasant evening for all the family
It catered for night clubbers, pensioners, young families or couples out for a pleasant evening.
When it first opened its doors to the public, Windmills was run by licensee Ann Veti and her brother Walter. Walter took over the reins while Ann became licensee of Crocodillos in Chester-le-Street.
Ann said at the time that the first year had been fantastic.
“I’d say Windmills is one of the most popular free house pubs in town - we’re just about packed out every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.”
The pub boasted two separate rooms.
Your children were looked after
One of them was aimed at the younger customer with music, pop videos, up-to-the-minute design and superb lighting, and a quieter more traditional bar which was spot-on for the regulars.
It also provided what has turned out to be a popular service - the use of a children’s room.
During the day, mums and dads could have a relaxing drink while the kids were safely looked after in the creche.
