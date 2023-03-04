How these nine Sunderland streets got their names - the hidden history in Hudson Road, Ettrick Grove, Bradford Avenue, General Havelock Road and more
Here’s a shout out to anyone living in Hudson Road, Ettrick Grove and General Havelock Road.
If you have ever wondered where the name of your street comes from, then wonder no more.
We’ve got the answers too for people in Bradford Avenue and those of you who lived in the Garths.
We found the origins with the help of Philip Curtis from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
And some might just surprise you. Take a look.
