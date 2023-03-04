News you can trust since 1873
How these nine Sunderland streets got their names - the hidden history in Hudson Road, Ettrick Grove, Bradford Avenue, General Havelock Road and more

Here’s a shout out to anyone living in Hudson Road, Ettrick Grove and General Havelock Road.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

If you have ever wondered where the name of your street comes from, then wonder no more.

We’ve got the answers too for people in Bradford Avenue and those of you who lived in the Garths.

We found the origins with the help of Philip Curtis from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

And some might just surprise you. Take a look.

1. Crowtree Road

Crowtree Road, pictured in 1958, takes its name from the murder of crows which nested in the trees there.

Photo: se

2. Burleigh Garth

Garth originally meant ground used as a yard, paddock or garden. The word was derived from the old Norwegian gard. Here's Burleigh Garth in 1954.

Photo: se

3. Pann Lane

Pann Lane during demolition works in 1967. The street got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago.

Photo: se

4. Hudson Road

These children lined up in Hudson Road in 1940 before being evacuated. The street's name derives from the MP for Sunderland from 1857 to 1859 and the man who financed the building of Sunderland's South Dock.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Sunderland