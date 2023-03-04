Here’s a shout out to anyone living in Hudson Road, Ettrick Grove and General Havelock Road.

If you have ever wondered where the name of your street comes from, then wonder no more.

We’ve got the answers too for people in Bradford Avenue and those of you who lived in the Garths.

We found the origins with the help of Philip Curtis from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

And some might just surprise you. Take a look.

Crowtree Road Crowtree Road, pictured in 1958, takes its name from the murder of crows which nested in the trees there.

Burleigh Garth Garth originally meant ground used as a yard, paddock or garden. The word was derived from the old Norwegian gard. Here's Burleigh Garth in 1954.

Pann Lane Pann Lane during demolition works in 1967. The street got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago.

Hudson Road These children lined up in Hudson Road in 1940 before being evacuated. The street's name derives from the MP for Sunderland from 1857 to 1859 and the man who financed the building of Sunderland's South Dock.