1973: Where are they now - the 2 Sunderland kids who got to Wembley thanks to a Spurs fan

Marie Brook, of Wear Garth, and Mark Middleton, of High Garth, thought their Wembley dreams were in ruins.

They went on television in 1973 and told the cameras that they could not get tickets for the FA Cup Final.

The BBC team came to their school, St Patrick’s RC, to record a programme called Sunderland Pride and Passion.

Saved by a Spurs fan

Soon after, Marie and Mark got the shock of their lives when a Sunderland Echo reporter called at their house. The two 11-year-olds had been offered match tickets – and return rail fare – by a man who phoned the BBC in London.

Steven Matthews, from Weybridge, heard their story and stepped in.

A 1973 dream come true for two Sunderland children, Mark Middleton and Marie Brook.

The Echo and the BBC liaised with the families of both children as well as Mr Matthews and put all the arrangements into place.

A weekend to remember in London

The youngsters would see the match, spend the night in London and then return to Sunderland the next day.

It was a fantastic moment for Marie in particular as her dad Harold, her sister and brother already had Wembley tickets and had set off for London overnight on a Sunderland Supporters Club coach.

Mark Middleton and Marie Brook after they were told they could go to Wembley after all.

Steven’s wife Sally told the Echo in 1973 that he wanted the children to have the tickets because “it was something they might never have the chance to see again.”

They saw all the Cup Final action including Ian Porterfield's goal.