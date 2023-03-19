News you can trust since 1873
Seven things you could see in Sunderland in 1973 that you probably can't see today

You could have seen all this on Wearside 50 years ago – but not any more.

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 09:04 GMT

How many of these seven sights do you remember from the year when Sunderland made the world take notice.

Their FA Cup glory run captured hearts but how many of these Echo archive scenes do you remember.

When you had to stand up to change TV channel

Life in Sunderland in 1973. It's been 50 years and lots of changes.
We have got a video to share with you, filled with reminders of rosettes, platform shoes and plastic red and white hats.

Eight times Sunderland folk have been pictured taking selfies, featuring Niall Q...
They were the days of televisions which came without a remote control (you had to get out of your chair to change channel) and fans hanging off scaffold poles just to get a glimpse of their heroes.

We want to hear from you

Fans found any vantage point they could to watch the FA Cup parade.
That’s just a part of our film footage.

What do you remember about 1973 that you cant get in Sunderland any more?

Get in touch and tell us more. Email [email protected]

Fans sported red and white hats for the FA Cup parade as it went past Books Fashions.
Look at the rosettes on show at Wembley in 1973.
