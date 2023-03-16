Eight times Sunderland folk have been pictured taking selfies, featuring Niall Quinn, the Spice Girls concert and Chinese New Year
Could you go a day without taking a selfie?
We’re asking because it is National No Selfies Day in the USA on March 16.
But that’s America.
And back on Wearside, we found all of these selfie scenes in the Sunderland Echo archives.
So if you were pictured next to Niall Quinn in 2014 or with your best friend as you walked to a Spice Girls gig also in 2019, we’ve got memories.
