Picture this. It's a selfie selection from years gone by.
Picture this. It's a selfie selection from years gone by.
Picture this. It's a selfie selection from years gone by.

Eight times Sunderland folk have been pictured taking selfies, featuring Niall Quinn, the Spice Girls concert and Chinese New Year

Could you go a day without taking a selfie?

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:25 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:25 GMT

We’re asking because it is National No Selfies Day in the USA on March 16.

But that’s America.

And back on Wearside, we found all of these selfie scenes in the Sunderland Echo archives.

So if you were pictured next to Niall Quinn in 2014 or with your best friend as you walked to a Spice Girls gig also in 2019, we’ve got memories.

Tell you what we want. Your 2019 memories of fans posing for a selfie as they made their way to the Stadium of Light for the Spice Girls concert in 2019.

1. Reflections from 2019

Tell you what we want. Your 2019 memories of fans posing for a selfie as they made their way to the Stadium of Light for the Spice Girls concert in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland University students taking a selfie on stage at their Chinese New Year celebrations in Keel Square in 2019.

2. On stage in Keel Square

Sunderland University students taking a selfie on stage at their Chinese New Year celebrations in Keel Square in 2019. Photo: Kevin Brady

Time for a selfie during the Boxing Day dip at Seaburn 8 years ago.

3. Dip memories from 2015

Time for a selfie during the Boxing Day dip at Seaburn 8 years ago. Photo: FRANK REID

SAFC stars Jordan Pickford and Wahbi Khazri pose for a selfie during a signing session in the Galleries, Washington, 8 years ago.

4. Pictured with the stars

SAFC stars Jordan Pickford and Wahbi Khazri pose for a selfie during a signing session in the Galleries, Washington, 8 years ago. Photo: Frank Reid

