Sunderland film about 1973 is grabbing the public's attention - here's where you can watch it

More than 4,000 people have watched ‘Reliving The Fairytale’ – the 44-minute tribute to fans’ memories of Sunderland’s FA Cup win 50 years ago.

It looks back on the year Bob Stokoe’s team beat the football giants of Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds United on the way to glory.

A sea of red and white on Wembley Way

The Sunderland Echo film about 1973 is already amassing thousands of views.

Die-hard fans recall leaving Sunderland at midnight, getting to London at 7am and walking up Wembley Way with red and white scarves everywhere.

They re-lived the emotionally draining match and the ear-piercing whistles of the supporters as they urged the referee to blow the whistle for the end of the match.

They describe a night of celebration in London and the disbelief as they tried to take in what had happened.

Ian Porterfield's goal in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

And all that is just a small taster of a brand new documentary which is packed with memories from the people who were there.

People with a passion for Sunderland

‘Reliving The Fairytale’ was made with the help of The Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley, The Sunderland Mac (Music, Art and Culture) Trust’s John Mowbray, and many other supporters with a passion for Sunderland.

Take a look for yourself and enjoy the trip back in time.

Jimmy Montgomery pulls off his miracle double save in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

There’s lots more memories from 1973 on the Sunderland Echo website.

Find out what the nightlife was like 50 years ago and how much it cost to go shopping.