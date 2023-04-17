News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
6 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
The story of 1973 in Sunderland Echo headlines from 50 years ago.The story of 1973 in Sunderland Echo headlines from 50 years ago.
The story of 1973 in Sunderland Echo headlines from 50 years ago.

11 headlines which tell the Sunderland story of 1973

You’ve seen the TV clips but perhaps you have forgotten the headlines from 1973.

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST

It was a phenomenal year to be a Sunderland Echo journalist.

They got to see it all as Bob Stokoe’s team went on a fairy tale journey towards legend status.

Here are those stories once more – from the 3rd round through to that epic day at Wembley.

Sunderland's run almost ended before it began. It was only a Dave Watson goal which won them a replay at Roker Park.

1. Not the best start

Sunderland's run almost ended before it began. It was only a Dave Watson goal which won them a replay at Roker Park. Photo: se

Photo Sales
The Reading keeper Steve Death kept his team in the tie with a superb performance at Roker Park, but Sunderland took the game 3-1 in the replay.

2. One man against the Black Cats

The Reading keeper Steve Death kept his team in the tie with a superb performance at Roker Park, but Sunderland took the game 3-1 in the replay. Photo: se

Photo Sales
David Young became one of three key signings that year when he joined from Newcastle. Full back Ron Guthrie would soon follow.

3. Key signings

David Young became one of three key signings that year when he joined from Newcastle. Full back Ron Guthrie would soon follow. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Sunderland had seen off Reading and Manchester City were waiting for them in the 5th round. But the Sunderland team would have plenty of support with thousands of Mackems on their way to Maine Road.

4. Next stop Manchester

Sunderland had seen off Reading and Manchester City were waiting for them in the 5th round. But the Sunderland team would have plenty of support with thousands of Mackems on their way to Maine Road. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoWembley