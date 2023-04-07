‘Reliving The Fairytale' film packed with Sunderland fans' memories of 1973 FA Cup win released today
An emotionally charged documentary has been published and it is packed with fans’ memories of Sunderland’s 1973 FA Cup journey.
The 44-minute film, called ‘Reliving The Fairytale’, has been produced by the Sunderland Echo.
Supporters looked back on the year Bob Stokoe’s team beat the football giants of Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds United on the way to glory.
The fan who drove for five hours for a ticket
They remembered the excitement which filled Wearside as Sunderland got through each round.
And then came the big day on May 5, 1973, when the Black Cats took on Leeds.
One travelled to Wembley on the day his wife was about to give birth to his daughter.
Another fan got a Cup Final ticket in return for three pin striped suits.
One man had to drive to a village near London to get his precious ticket from a stranger in a pub.
‘A sea of red and white on Wembley Way’
The die-hard fans recall leaving Sunderland at midnight, getting to London at 7am and walking up Wembley Way with red and white scarves everywhere.
They re-lived the emotionally draining match, and Paul Dobson, from the Sunderland fanzine A Love Supreme, remembers the ear-piercing whistles of the fans as they urged the referee to blow the whistle for the end of the match.
They describe a night of celebration in London and the disbelief as they tried to take in what had happened.
Sunderland captain Bobby Kerr shares his own memories of that famous day and we’ve got the views of a younger fan, Dominic Aberdeen, who gives his take on the TV footage of the day.
So much passion for Sunderland
And all that is just a small taster of a brand new documentary which is packed with memories from the people who were there.
‘Reliving The Fairytale’ was made with the help of The Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley, The Sunderland Mac (Music, Art and Culture) Trust’s John Mowbray, and many other supporters with a passion for Sunderland.
Take a look for yourself, and once you have, make sure you follow the Sunderland Echo for extensive retro coverage of 1973, all the way to the final.