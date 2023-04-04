News you can trust since 1873
Emotional scenes as Sunderland reached Wembley in 1973 and fans shouted 'we want Stokoe' after a glorious semi-final

Sunderland’s golden 1973 journey reached another giant milestone 50 years ago this week.

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST

Sunderland were facing Arsenal in the FA Cup semi final at Hillsborough and thousands of you made the journey to Sheffield.

You made one heck of a noise and did Wearside proud.

Here are those photos again in a Sunderland Echo video tribute to the thousands of you who were there. Did we get you on camera?

The day that Wearside memories were made in Sheffield on FA Cup semi-final day in 1973.The day that Wearside memories were made in Sheffield on FA Cup semi-final day in 1973.
If we did, we'd love to hear from you.

What do you remember about the day, about the goals, about your chants for Bob Stokoe after the match, and about Bob coming on to the pitch with tears in his eyes.

Let's re-live a famous day, when Sunderland shook the football world once more.

So many of you have already been in touch to re-live the experience but we want more.

Fans on the journey from Sunderland to Sheffield for the FA Cup semi final.Fans on the journey from Sunderland to Sheffield for the FA Cup semi final.
Don’t forget to share your own memories by emiling [email protected]

Massive support for Sunderland inside Hillsborough in 1973.Massive support for Sunderland inside Hillsborough in 1973.
Billy Hughes directs a header towards goal as Sunderland double their lead over Arsenal.Billy Hughes directs a header towards goal as Sunderland double their lead over Arsenal.
Bob Stokoe greets the Sunderland players at the end of the match. They're on their way to Wembley!Bob Stokoe greets the Sunderland players at the end of the match. They're on their way to Wembley!
