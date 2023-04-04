Emotional scenes as Sunderland reached Wembley in 1973 and fans shouted 'we want Stokoe' after a glorious semi-final

Sunderland were facing Arsenal in the FA Cup semi final at Hillsborough and thousands of you made the journey to Sheffield.

You made one heck of a noise and did Wearside proud.

Here are those photos again in a Sunderland Echo video tribute to the thousands of you who were there. Did we get you on camera?

The day that Wearside memories were made in Sheffield on FA Cup semi-final day in 1973.

If we did, we'd love to hear from you.

What do you remember about the day, about the goals, about your chants for Bob Stokoe after the match, and about Bob coming on to the pitch with tears in his eyes.

Let's re-live a famous day, when Sunderland shook the football world once more.

So many of you have already been in touch to re-live the experience but we want more.

Fans on the journey from Sunderland to Sheffield for the FA Cup semi final.

Don’t forget to share your own memories by emiling [email protected]

Massive support for Sunderland inside Hillsborough in 1973.

Billy Hughes directs a header towards goal as Sunderland double their lead over Arsenal.