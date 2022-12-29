News you can trust since 1873
When Sunderland legends Bob Stokoe and Brian Clough played in a Boxing Day fixture which changed history, 60 years ago this week

Sixty years ago this week, Roker Park witnessed a historic match.

By Chris Cordner
53 minutes ago - 1 min read

In December 1962, Bob Stokoe and Brian Clough played in a Boxing Day fixture on opposite sides and the 1-0 win for Stokoe’s side Bury was almost forgotten in the aftermath.

Clough was flying high as Sunderland’s top scorer. Bob Stokoe was playing for opponents Bury.

It was a momentous match, but for reasons that changed Brian Clough’s life forever.

A tale of two Sunderland legends.
A horrendous injury

He sustained a ligmanet injury that in time would force him to retire as a player. Sunderland had just missed a penalty and, as he challenged the Shakers goalkeeper Harker on an icy surface, there was a sickening crunch.

He lay prostrate and in agony. It was obvious the injury was serious, but no-one at the time knew his career was over.

At the same time, no one could have predicted what was to follow.

Brian Clough in action for Sunderland in 1962.
Clough had scored 24 goals in 24 games and was heading for the record books. An attempt at a comeback was made but his playing days were over and greater achievements lay ahead off the pitch.

Two incredible managers

He won two European Cups with Nottingham Forest, and took Derby County to a league title and the European Cup semi finals.

Brian Clough on a visit to Durham in 1979 at a time when he was manager of Nottingham Forest.
Eleven years after that Roker Park match, Bob Stokoe was staking his claim to a place in Sunderland’s history books – as the manager of the team which won the 1973 FA Cup Final against Leeds United.

Do you know someone who was at that career defining match in 1962?

Sunderland manager Bob Stokoe is overcome by emotion as he hugs Dennis Tueart (left) and match winner Ian Porterfield, seconds after the final whistle of the 1973 FA Cup final.