As the 2022 World Cup in Qatar looms ever nearer, have a look at this rare cine clip from closer to home.

It comes from the North East Film Archive and shows Sunderland AFC taking on Swansea in a hard-fought game in 1962.

Just four years later, it was the likes of Italy and Chile who came to Wearside when the World Cup was awarded to England, and games were held at Roker Park.

End of a great first half at Roker Park in 1962. Picture: North East Film Archive.

This amateur film of a League Division Two football match was originally recorded by Ronald Torbet.

Brian Clough was playing for Sunderland as a forward and the Black Cats won 3-1 with Stan Anderson among the scorers for the home team.

Kick-off at Roker Park in 1962. Picture: North East Film Archive.

Does this bring back great memories of SAFC in the ‘60s. Who was your favourite player from that era? Share your memories by emailing [email protected]

If you want to see more footage, this is only a small section of the original film which shows two of the goals in the match, the Roker crowd and plenty of goalmouth action.

NEFA has a huge catalogue of more than 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material.

Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.

Brian Clough in action for Sunderland in 1962.

The archive operates over two regional sites: Yorkshire Film Archive, based in York, and North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.

Find out more about its work and collections by visiting the archive’s website online here.

