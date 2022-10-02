Nine more pictures of Sunderland pubs in the 1960s
Engelbert Humperdinck was singing about the Last Waltz and The Beatles told us All You Need Is Love.
Meanwhile back in Sunderland, these pubs were pictured in 1967 and here’s a reminder of the Oak Tree, Prospect, Museum Vaults, Linden and the Lansdowne.
They are all photos which came to us courtesy of the excellent Sunderland Antiquarian Society and historian Ron Lawson who has an outstanding catalogue of pub images from Wearside’s past.
Some are still with us and other hostelries are consigned to the history books. Take a look and get in touch if these images bring back memories for you.
