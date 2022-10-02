Nine more pictures of Sunderland pubs in the 1960s

Meanwhile back in Sunderland, these pubs were pictured in 1967 and here’s a reminder of the Oak Tree, Prospect, Museum Vaults, Linden and the Lansdowne.

They are all photos which came to us courtesy of the excellent Sunderland Antiquarian Society and historian Ron Lawson who has an outstanding catalogue of pub images from Wearside’s past.

Some are still with us and other hostelries are consigned to the history books. Take a look and get in touch if these images bring back memories for you.

1. The Museum Vaults Was the Museum Vaults, in Silksworth Row, a favourite of yours? Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales

2. Masons Arms Here is the Masons Arms in Dunning Street. What memories does this 1967 image bring back? Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales

3. The Oak Tree Over to North Bridge Street for this view of the Oak Tree. Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales

4. Rose and Crown A High Street West view of the Rose and Crown. Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales