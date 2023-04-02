Nine pictures of Sunderland players preparing for the FA Cup 1973 semi-final against Arsenal as 50th anniversary of victory approaches - photo gallery
The town of Sunderland was going red and white crazy in 1973.
But it was life as usual for Bob Stokoe and his team before the FA Cup Semi Final as they kept up their superb preparations.
As excitement grew at the prospect of the Lads reaching Wembley, the Echo photographers followed the team’s every step.
But this was no nerve-stretching setting. The players were having a wonderful time as these photos show.
Page 1 of 3