The town of Sunderland was going red and white crazy in 1973.

But it was life as usual for Bob Stokoe and his team before the FA Cup Semi Final as they kept up their superb preparations.

As excitement grew at the prospect of the Lads reaching Wembley, the Echo photographers followed the team’s every step.

Here are the players at their training camp in Buxton as they prepared to take on Arsenal.

But this was no nerve-stretching setting. The players were having a wonderful time as these photos show.

1 . Away days in 73 The Palace Hotel, Buxton, became home for the Sunderland team before the semi-final. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . A spot of refreshment Bobby Kerr, Dick Malone, Dave Watson and Jimmy Montgomery relax at the breakfast table in their hotel. Photo: SE Photo Sales

3 . Bob in the picture Manager Bob Stokoe collects his keys at the hotel. Photo: SE Photo Sales

4 . Time for golf Joe Bolton gets ready to tee off in a game of golf with Jimmy Montgomery, Bobby Kerr, and Richie Pitt. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales