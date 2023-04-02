News you can trust since 1873
Playing it cool before the semi-final.

Nine pictures of Sunderland players preparing for the FA Cup 1973 semi-final against Arsenal as 50th anniversary of victory approaches - photo gallery

The town of Sunderland was going red and white crazy in 1973.

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 10:59 BST

But it was life as usual for Bob Stokoe and his team before the FA Cup Semi Final as they kept up their superb preparations.

As excitement grew at the prospect of the Lads reaching Wembley, the Echo photographers followed the team’s every step.

Here are the players at their training camp in Buxton as they prepared to take on Arsenal.

But this was no nerve-stretching setting. The players were having a wonderful time as these photos show.

The Palace Hotel, Buxton, became home for the Sunderland team before the semi-final.

1. Away days in 73

The Palace Hotel, Buxton, became home for the Sunderland team before the semi-final. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Bobby Kerr, Dick Malone, Dave Watson and Jimmy Montgomery relax at the breakfast table in their hotel.

2. A spot of refreshment

Bobby Kerr, Dick Malone, Dave Watson and Jimmy Montgomery relax at the breakfast table in their hotel. Photo: SE

Manager Bob Stokoe collects his keys at the hotel.

3. Bob in the picture

Manager Bob Stokoe collects his keys at the hotel. Photo: SE

Joe Bolton gets ready to tee off in a game of golf with Jimmy Montgomery, Bobby Kerr, and Richie Pitt.

4. Time for golf

Joe Bolton gets ready to tee off in a game of golf with Jimmy Montgomery, Bobby Kerr, and Richie Pitt. Photo: Sunderland Echo

