Was it really 50 years ago? Another memorable day in the 1973 FA Cup saga.
Sunderland 1973: Nine photos from a memorable FA Cup 6th round - fans, players in training and action from the Luton Town match

It was all getting a bit serious.

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

Sunderland were into the last eight of the FA Cup and these were some of the amazing scenes from the 6th round in 1973 as the Black Cats faced Luton Town.

Players went through their last training session at Roker Park. Fans got there early to make sure of a good spot in the ground. They read magazines, ate crisps, anything to keep them occupied while they waited.

And then came the match with 51,000 supporters watching.

Dave Watson and Ron Guthrie put the Black Cats through to the next stages, thanks to a 2-0 win. And here are nine reminders of another famous day in a never-to-be-forgotten year.

To share your own memories of the 1973 FA Cup run and other great moments from Sunderland’s past, join our Wearside Echoes Facebook group here and visit our website to sign up for our free nostalgia newsletter, sent each month.

Sunderland players in their last training session before the Luton FA Cup tie at Roker Park.

1. One last session

Sunderland players in their last training session before the Luton FA Cup tie at Roker Park. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Bobby Kerr at the front during that last training session before the FA Cup 6th round game.

2. Bobby leads the way

Bobby Kerr at the front during that last training session before the FA Cup 6th round game. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Bob Stokoe watches as he puts his team through their paces. Get those feet moving!

3. Bob watches his team

Bob Stokoe watches as he puts his team through their paces. Get those feet moving! Photo: Sunderland Echo

Four Shiney Row school girls who grabbed a quick lunch of crisps and nuts while waiting for the Fulwell End to open. All four saw all the home ties in the FA Cup that year. From left to right, Anne Ainsley (14), Kathryn Steadham (14), Carol Rummney (15) and Angela Stephenson (15).

4. A bit to eat

Four Shiney Row school girls who grabbed a quick lunch of crisps and nuts while waiting for the Fulwell End to open. All four saw all the home ties in the FA Cup that year. From left to right, Anne Ainsley (14), Kathryn Steadham (14), Carol Rummney (15) and Angela Stephenson (15). Photo: Sunderland Echo

