It was all getting a bit serious.

Sunderland were into the last eight of the FA Cup and these were some of the amazing scenes from the 6th round in 1973 as the Black Cats faced Luton Town.

Players went through their last training session at Roker Park. Fans got there early to make sure of a good spot in the ground. They read magazines, ate crisps, anything to keep them occupied while they waited.

And then came the match with 51,000 supporters watching.

Dave Watson and Ron Guthrie put the Black Cats through to the next stages, thanks to a 2-0 win. And here are nine reminders of another famous day in a never-to-be-forgotten year.

1 . One last session Sunderland players in their last training session before the Luton FA Cup tie at Roker Park. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Bobby leads the way Bobby Kerr at the front during that last training session before the FA Cup 6th round game. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Bob watches his team Bob Stokoe watches as he puts his team through their paces. Get those feet moving! Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . A bit to eat Four Shiney Row school girls who grabbed a quick lunch of crisps and nuts while waiting for the Fulwell End to open. All four saw all the home ties in the FA Cup that year. From left to right, Anne Ainsley (14), Kathryn Steadham (14), Carol Rummney (15) and Angela Stephenson (15). Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales