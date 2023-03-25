Sunderland 1973 FA Cup Final victory to be relived minute-by-minute with 50th anniversary screening at The Fire Station Auditorium
Dig out your rosettes. Get your scarves and whirl those rattles for a Sunderland celebration of 1973 which promises to be a cracker.
Tickets are selling well for the event at the Fire Station Auditorium on May 5 – 50 years to the day since SAFC won the FA Cup.
But you can still grab yours as long as you don’t delay.
Sunderland’s captain on that famous day, Bobby Kerr, told the Echo: “I hope everyone enjoys it.”
Watch every minute of the Cup Final drama
They certainly should. Doors open at 12pm and the 1973 match will be shown from 3pm.
Fans can watch every moment from Ian Porterfield’s goal to Bob Stokoe’s unforgettable run to hug Jimmy Montgomery at the final whistle.
But it is not just the match highlights you will get to enjoy.
You will even get to sing Abide With Me at 2.45pm, browse through memorabilia, watch video clips and interviews and mix with fellow fans.
Tickets are £19.73 and every moment of the nerve-tingling game against Leeds United will be shown.
‘There will be silence, cheers, oohs and aahs’
The whole event has been organised by the Fans Museum in conjunction with the Fire Station.
Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley said: “There will be silence, there will be cheers, there will be oohs and aahs. It is going to be an interactive day.”
He hopes that fans who were at Wembley 50 years ago can share the magic of the day with their relatives, and younger supporters can perhaps watch the game in full for the first time.
‘A special occasion and there’s nowhere better to have it’
John Mowbray, from the The Sunderland Mac (Music, Art and Culture) Trust, said: “It’s a special occasion and there is nowhere better to have it.
"The advantage is we know what happens. We go along on a Saturday and we never know what is going to happen but I think people know minute by minute what is going to unfold in 1973.”
All proceeds will go towards the Fans Museum outreach programmes which support health and education projects on Wearside.
To get your tickets for the May 5 event, visit the Fire Station website at https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/our-venues/the-fire-station or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FireStationSun