News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
36 minutes ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
22 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters

Sunderland 1973 FA Cup Final victory to be relived minute-by-minute with 50th anniversary screening at The Fire Station Auditorium

Dig out your rosettes. Get your scarves and whirl those rattles for a Sunderland celebration of 1973 which promises to be a cracker.

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:12 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 09:12 GMT

Tickets are selling well for the event at the Fire Station Auditorium on May 5 – 50 years to the day since SAFC won the FA Cup.

But you can still grab yours as long as you don’t delay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland’s captain on that famous day, Bobby Kerr, told the Echo: “I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Bobby Kerr pictured at the Fire Station which will show the 1973 FA Cup Final - exactly 50 years after Sunderland won the cup.
Bobby Kerr pictured at the Fire Station which will show the 1973 FA Cup Final - exactly 50 years after Sunderland won the cup.
Bobby Kerr pictured at the Fire Station which will show the 1973 FA Cup Final - exactly 50 years after Sunderland won the cup.
Most Popular

Watch every minute of the Cup Final drama

They certainly should. Doors open at 12pm and the 1973 match will be shown from 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans can watch every moment from Ian Porterfield’s goal to Bob Stokoe’s unforgettable run to hug Jimmy Montgomery at the final whistle.

Read More
Ukulele players perform anthem celebrating 50th anniversary of Sunderland's 1973...
SAFC legend at the Fire Station which will host the showing of the 1973 FA Cup Final.
SAFC legend at the Fire Station which will host the showing of the 1973 FA Cup Final.
SAFC legend at the Fire Station which will host the showing of the 1973 FA Cup Final.

But it is not just the match highlights you will get to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You will even get to sing Abide With Me at 2.45pm, browse through memorabilia, watch video clips and interviews and mix with fellow fans.

Tickets are £19.73 and every moment of the nerve-tingling game against Leeds United will be shown.

‘There will be silence, cheers, oohs and aahs’

SAFC legend Bobby Kerr with John Mowbray, Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley, right, and his team.
SAFC legend Bobby Kerr with John Mowbray, Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley, right, and his team.
SAFC legend Bobby Kerr with John Mowbray, Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley, right, and his team.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The whole event has been organised by the Fans Museum in conjunction with the Fire Station.

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley said: “There will be silence, there will be cheers, there will be oohs and aahs. It is going to be an interactive day.”

He hopes that fans who were at Wembley 50 years ago can share the magic of the day with their relatives, and younger supporters can perhaps watch the game in full for the first time.

‘A special occasion and there’s nowhere better to have it’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ian Porterfield's goal in 1973.
Ian Porterfield's goal in 1973.
Ian Porterfield's goal in 1973.

John Mowbray, from the The Sunderland Mac (Music, Art and Culture) Trust, said: “It’s a special occasion and there is nowhere better to have it.

"The advantage is we know what happens. We go along on a Saturday and we never know what is going to happen but I think people know minute by minute what is going to unfold in 1973.”

All proceeds will go towards the Fans Museum outreach programmes which support health and education projects on Wearside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To get your tickets for the May 5 event, visit the Fire Station website at https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/our-venues/the-fire-station or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FireStationSun

SunderlandTickets