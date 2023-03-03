Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup Final victory to be screened in full at magical event on May 5 - 500 tickets on sale for fans

A memorable anniversary event is being planned in Sunderland to coincide exactly to the minute with that famous win in 1973.

Five hundred tickets are available so fans are urged to get in early to book their spot for the event at The Auditorium in The Fire Station, the music and performance venue in High Street West.

It all happens on Friday, May 5 – the day of the 50th anniversary – with doors opening at 12pm and the 1973 match being shown from 3pm.

Re-live the goosebumps moments of 1973 at an event on May 5.

Sing Abide With Me with the fans

But it is not just the match highlights you will get to enjoy.

You will even get to sing Abide With Me at 2.45pm, browse through memorabilia, watch video clips and interviews and mix with fellow fans.

That famous day in 1973 and you can re-live it all on May 5.

The whole event has been organised by the Fans Museum in conjunction with the Fire Station.

It’s a must see for Sunderland fans

Fans Museum founder/director Michael Ganley said: “You can watch that tackle, the goal and the save all exactly 50 years since they happened. It’s a must see for those who were there or watched the game on TV, as well as a younger generation who can experience the joy of watching their team win a major trophy.”

Sunderland Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley.

The game will be shown on a big screen in the auditorium. All proceeds from the event will support The Fans Museum in their work to support health and education for local people.

John Mowbray, from the The Sunderland Mac (Music, Art and Culture) Trust, said: “Before the game, you can soak up the atmosphere, have a drink, something to eat and browse some of The Fans Museum exhibits.

Pre-match songs and video clips

"They have 5,000 articles alone relating to that final! Pre match entertainment starts at 1.30pm with songs, video clips and interviews before Abide with Me at 2.45pm.

John Mowbray OBE, DL with a replica of the FA Cup.

"The game will kick off at 3pm after the players’ presentation with a ten-minute break for half time as per 1973. Watch the seconds wind down at the end before the presentation of the FA Cup to the winning team.

“Early booking is advised as these will go quickly.”

All proceeds to a great cause

All proceeds will go towards the Fans Museum outreach programmes which support health and education projects on Wearside.

The Museum itself, in North Bridge Street, Monkwearmouth, has an extensive collection which captures more than 138 years of football.

That collection comes from not only the City of Sunderland but across the world.

Porterfield! Sunderland go 1-0 up in 1973.

It has interactive displays and visitors can wear and hold the prestigious and priceless items.

Watch out on the day for a merchandise stall from the Fans Museum at the Fire Station. It will sell original items from the 1973 cup run, along with limited

edition items of that special day.