Ukulele players perform anthem celebrating 50th anniversary of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup win
Ukulele players are learning a new song which is all about Sunderland’s epic 1973 FA Cup triumph.
Bob Stokoe and the boys are the subject of a new tribute which has been made by Sunderland music man Andy Jack, 64.
He is running four sessions a week for people who want to learn the instrument.
As well as learning how to play the ukulele, they are being taught Andy’s composition called Red And White which he first wrote 10 years ago in the Florida Everglades when he worked in the USA.
The song was then re-worked in the Blue Bell when Andy returned to the UK.
He’s played with big names in music
"It is about SAFC winning the FA Cup. It refers to some of the players as well as Bob Stokoe. I used to be a ball boy at Roker Park.”
Andy, originally from Seaburn and a former student at Monkwearmouth School, left Wearside in 1979.
He has been in the music business and performed in cover bands for more than 25 years. He has worked in music and theatre with names such as the Four Tops and the Small Faces.
After spending decades in the USA, he returned to his hometown of Sunderland in 2016 and now runs ukulele sessions as part of his Community Interest Company We’re Music which was formed in 2018.
Rock and roll on Wearside
As well as ukulele sessions, his business runs quizzes as well as rock and roll nights. It started as a business where Andy would play in care homes and he
said: “It has expanded since then. Music is therapy.”
Anyone can join in with the ukulele classes which are held at The Bunker in Stockton Road, Sunderland on Mondays from 3.30pm; CALM in Lowhills Road, Peterlee on Mondays from 5.45pm; Donnison School in Church Walk, Sunderland, on Wednesdays from 10.30am; and the Sunderland Recovery Centre in Fulwell Road from 1pm on Wednesdays.
Plans for a record
Red And White will not just be a song for his students. Andy plans to record it later this year with local musicians on the recording and with the help of The Bunker.
To find out more about Andy and his CIC, visit the redwhite50th.com website.