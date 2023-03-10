Bob Stokoe and the boys are the subject of a new tribute which has been made by Sunderland music man Andy Jack, 64.

He is running four sessions a week for people who want to learn the instrument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as learning how to play the ukulele, they are being taught Andy’s composition called Red And White which he first wrote 10 years ago in the Florida Everglades when he worked in the USA.

Andy Jack's tribute to 1973 on the ukulele.

The song was then re-worked in the Blue Bell when Andy returned to the UK.

He’s played with big names in music

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is about SAFC winning the FA Cup. It refers to some of the players as well as Bob Stokoe. I used to be a ball boy at Roker Park.”

Andy, originally from Seaburn and a former student at Monkwearmouth School, left Wearside in 1979.

Andy Jack has composed a song on Sunderland's FA Cup triumph in 1973.

He has been in the music business and performed in cover bands for more than 25 years. He has worked in music and theatre with names such as the Four Tops and the Small Faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending decades in the USA, he returned to his hometown of Sunderland in 2016 and now runs ukulele sessions as part of his Community Interest Company We’re Music which was formed in 2018.

Rock and roll on Wearside

Andy Jack. The man who is leading ukulele classes across Sunderland and East Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as ukulele sessions, his business runs quizzes as well as rock and roll nights. It started as a business where Andy would play in care homes and he

said: “It has expanded since then. Music is therapy.”

Anyone can join in with the ukulele classes which are held at The Bunker in Stockton Road, Sunderland on Mondays from 3.30pm; CALM in Lowhills Road, Peterlee on Mondays from 5.45pm; Donnison School in Church Walk, Sunderland, on Wednesdays from 10.30am; and the Sunderland Recovery Centre in Fulwell Road from 1pm on Wednesdays.

Plans for a record

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Kerr raises the FA Cup after Sunderland's famous triumph in 1973.

Red And White will not just be a song for his students. Andy plans to record it later this year with local musicians on the recording and with the help of The Bunker.

To find out more about Andy and his CIC, visit the redwhite50th.com website.