Author and keen historian Trevor Thorne has a pretty good idea and he will be taking a look at some of them when he gives a public talk next week, filled with pictures of noteworthy Sunderland people.

There’s Bill Travers, the movie star who was born in Sunderland, author and vet James Herriot, footballer Raich Carter and Gertrude Bell who helped to found modern Iraq.

Trevor Thorne will be giving an illustrated talk on famous Sunderland people next week, including Kate Adie and Raich Carter.

Some were born in Sunderland and others lived there but all have helped to put Wearside on the map.

‘There are some whose lives will hopefully come as a surprise’

All of these and more will be discussed by Trevor in the latest monthly instalment of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society’s illustrated talks.

It will be held on Tuesday, February 21 in the Bethany Hall at the Bede Centre on Ryhope Road. The talk starts at 7.30pm.

Kate Adie on a visit to an art gallery in 2006.

Trevor, who also has a book called Noteworthy Sunderland People, said: “It will be looking at a number of people who were either born or lived in Sunderland who have contributed to national life.

Among those included are Bill Travers, Nancy Revell, James Herriot, Raich Carter and some whose lives will hopefully come as a surprise.”

A fascinating evening in store

"It should be a fascinating and nostalgic evening. Doors are open at 6.40pm, carriages are at 9pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access.”Admission is £1 for members, £2 for non-members.

The front cover of Trevor Thorne's book on Sunderland's famous faces. Find out more at a talk next Tuesday.

Watch out for details on more talks which are planned in the coming months.

As well as its illustrated talks, the Antiquarian Society also welcomes people to its Heritage Centre which is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

The Sunderland venue which is packed with history

Get along to enjoy huge collections of pictures, newspapers, books and much more. The centre has 9 rooms which are packed with archives.

It also has a website with information on the history of Sunderland including a members area with features and photographs.

The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by people from the Sunderland area.

To find out more, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

