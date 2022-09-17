Memories of the Odeon in Sunderland, where The Rolling Stones, Bill Haley and Cliff Richard played live on stage

Or maybe you were one of the tens of thousands of people who went along to watch a classic movie.

We’ve got memories of them all thanks to Philip Curtis from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

So settle down with a tub of ice cream and enjoy the memories.

Reminders of the Odeon in Sunderland.

I am sure many people went to the ‘pictures’ and had their first date in the building when the back rows were packed with young couples who rarely took any

notice of the film being shown.

There were also live performances on the Odeon stage during the late 50s and early 60s including Bill Haley, The Rolling Stones, and Cliff Richard all of whom played to full houses.

The cinema was built on the site once occupied by the Olympia Pleasuredome in Holmeside and was opened on Easter Monday, 1932 with the name Black’s Regal. At that time, it was certainly the most luxurious cinema in Sunderland’s history.

A look inside the Odeon. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

The construction was carried out by A.J. Rankin and completed in one year costing £100,000. It had the most up-to-date projection equipment, 2,500 seats and 60 staff. There was also a separate rear entrance in Park Lane for the front stalls.

The Regal was opened by the Mayor, Ald. E.H. Brown with the main feature that day being Out of the Blue starring Jesse Matthews.

On stage live was the Myron Pearl Company in Viennese Echoes with Hugh Ormond, the English tenor accompanied by the Regal Orchestra conducted by Arnold Eagle who was known locally as ‘Eagle of the Regal’.

Such stage shows continued until 1945 and included wartime concerts.

An advert for Cliff Richard's appearance at the Odeon, accompanied by The Shadows with Frank Field, The Lana Sisters and Jimmy Lloyd also on the bill. Image: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

The Regal boasted a fantastic Compton organ. It was on a lift, allowing it to seemingly rise up from under the front of the stage.

In November 1955, the Rank organisation took over Black’s circuit and the cinema’s name was changed to The Odeon. Seating capacity was reduced by 300 and the front stalls entrance in Park Lane was closed permanently in 1964.

The Odeon closed down in 1975 for conversion into three screens, the final film being The Man with The Golden Gun starring Roger Moore.

The three screens lasted seven years and finally closed in June 1982. Soon after, the building opened as a bingo hall. It has remained so for

Bob and Alf Pearson, the Sunderland brothers who were among many stars to play at the Odeon.

40 years.

Upon its opening in 1932 and until 1945, the films were supported by live acts on stage. The management, during its first few years, kept a book in which they asked the acts to sign their names and in many instances, their addresses. It makes fascinating reading.

Just for the record - Boxing Day 1933 featured the Sunderland duo, Bob and Alf Pearson.

