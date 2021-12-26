Here are just 21 names associated with our city. Please note this is not a definitive list and nor does it include our acting and sporting sons and daughters. It merely attempts to cover a range of backgrounds and generations to suit different tastes.
1. Kate Adie
Born in Whitley Bay in 1945, Adie was brought up in Sunderland and attended Sunderland Church High School before enjoying a lengthy career with the BBC as their chief news correspondent.
Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson/
2. Don Airey
Airey, third left, was born in June 1948 in Sunderland and grew up in the city before enjoying a lengthy rock music career with the likes of Gary Moore, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and Whitesnake. He is now keyboardist with Deep Purple.
Photo: Yui Mok
3. Gertrude Bell
Born at Washington New Hall in 1868, Bell was a writer, traveller, political officer, administrator and archaeologist who was instrumental in the foundation of the modern state of Iraq. She died in 1926.
Photo: NOP
4. George Clarke
The architect and television presenter was born in Sunderland in 1974 and educated at Oxclose School, in Washington, near to where he lived.
Photo: Stu Norton