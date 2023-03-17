See Sunderland's Bobby Kerr, Jimmy Montgomery and the team in training in 1973 before the 6th round against Luton 50 years ago
What a day that was. It was 50 years ago this week when Sunderland took another giant step towards FA Cup glory.
A 2-0 win over Luton put them into the semi-final and the lads certainly put in the hard yards before the match.
Horswill, Halom and Hughes in training
Here they are in a training session in Washington, five days before that memorable day 6th round tie at Roker Park.
Have a look as Ron Guthrie and David Young, Richie Pitt, Dave Watson, Vic Halom, Brian Chambers, Micky Horswill, Dennis Tueart and Bobby Kerr are put through their paces.
Jimmy Montgomery, Billy Hughes, Dick Malone can also be seen in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.
Hard work paid dividends
They worked on the medicine ball, push-ups, sit-ups and bicycle kicks. It paid off in style 5 days later.
