A 2-0 win over Luton put them into the semi-final and the lads certainly put in the hard yards before the match.

Horswill, Halom and Hughes in training

Here they are in a training session in Washington, five days before that memorable day 6th round tie at Roker Park.

Sunderland players in training for the FA Cup 6th round tie in 1973.

Have a look as Ron Guthrie and David Young, Richie Pitt, Dave Watson, Vic Halom, Brian Chambers, Micky Horswill, Dennis Tueart and Bobby Kerr are put through their paces.

Jimmy Montgomery, Billy Hughes, Dick Malone can also be seen in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Hard work paid dividends

Jimmy Montgomery has fun during the training session.

They worked on the medicine ball, push-ups, sit-ups and bicycle kicks. It paid off in style 5 days later.

Hard at work in March 1973.

Team captain Bobby Kerr gets in some training.

