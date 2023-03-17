News you can trust since 1873
See Sunderland's Bobby Kerr, Jimmy Montgomery and the team in training in 1973 before the 6th round against Luton 50 years ago

What a day that was. It was 50 years ago this week when Sunderland took another giant step towards FA Cup glory.

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 21:19 GMT

A 2-0 win over Luton put them into the semi-final and the lads certainly put in the hard yards before the match.

Horswill, Halom and Hughes in training

Here they are in a training session in Washington, five days before that memorable day 6th round tie at Roker Park.

Sunderland players in training for the FA Cup 6th round tie in 1973.
Sunderland players in training for the FA Cup 6th round tie in 1973.
Sunderland players in training for the FA Cup 6th round tie in 1973.
Have a look as Ron Guthrie and David Young, Richie Pitt, Dave Watson, Vic Halom, Brian Chambers, Micky Horswill, Dennis Tueart and Bobby Kerr are put through their paces.

Jimmy Montgomery, Billy Hughes, Dick Malone can also be seen in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Hard work paid dividends

Jimmy Montgomery has fun during the training session.
Jimmy Montgomery has fun during the training session.
Jimmy Montgomery has fun during the training session.

They worked on the medicine ball, push-ups, sit-ups and bicycle kicks. It paid off in style 5 days later.

Watch out for more footage from the 6th round against Luton in our Wearside Echoes section next week.

In the meantime, share your 1973 memories. Email [email protected]

Hard at work in March 1973.
Hard at work in March 1973.
Hard at work in March 1973.
Team captain Bobby Kerr gets in some training.
Team captain Bobby Kerr gets in some training.
Team captain Bobby Kerr gets in some training.
Dennis Tueart and Dave Watson work with the medicine ball.
Dennis Tueart and Dave Watson work with the medicine ball.
Dennis Tueart and Dave Watson work with the medicine ball.
