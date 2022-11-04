Sunderland AFC manager Alan Brown left the club after one win in eight games and speculation mounted from early November 1972 on who would step into the hot seat.

Names such as Brian Clough, Jack Charlton, Len Shackleton, Billy Bingham, and Len Ashurst were suggested – plus another possibility.

Bob Stokoe arrived in Sunderland in late November 1972 from Blackpool to become SAFC manager. And so began a journey which would lead to an astonishing day of glory six months later.

It's 50 years this month since Bob Stokoe arrived in Sunderland to start a journey which would lead to FA Cup glory.

The Echo photographer was there to capture him as he took a first look round Roker Park. He was sporting a smart overcoat, shirt and tie. The Mackintoshand red track suit would come later.

A new dawn?

Hopefully, but it all began in worrying circumstances. Sunderland were languishing just above the Second Division relegation zone in fourth bottom spot when Bob arrived.

And it didn’t start well with Sunderland losing his first match in charge with a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley. Yet that’s when it all changed.

Bob Stokoe arrives at Roker Park in November 1972.

Sunderland reverted back to wearing black shorts, new signings were brought in and the team started climbing the league.

The very next game saw a rejuvenated Sunderland beat Portsmouth 3-2 away from home and the team went on a run of 32 games with only 5 defeats.

But they also embarked on an epic FA Cup journey with new signings Ron Guthrie, Vic Halom and David Young playing their part in the club’s success.

They joined stars such as Bobby Kerr, Dick Malone and Jim Montgomery who all played 41 league games that season with Hughes (15), Tueart (12, with five penalties) Lathan (7) and Kerr (6) leading the way in the goal charts.

Bob Stokoe tries out the Roker Park dugout after becoming Sunderland manager in 1972.

The FA Cup journey started with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Notts County, Sunderland winning the Roker Park replay 2-0.

Replays were needed against Reading and Manchester City before Luton Town were beaten in the Sixth Round and Arsenal fell to the giant killers in the semi-finals.

Then came a glorious day at Wembley. It would turn a small group of Sunderland players into legends and a Mackintosh wearing manager into The Messiah.

The start of a new era as Bob Stokoe arrives in Sunderland 50 years ago this month.

Three years later, Stokoe guided the Wearsiders back to the top flight after they sealed the Second Division title - but he would go on to tender his resignation just nine games into the next season.

A return to Rochdale followed in 1979, but ended in the club having to re-apply for election to the Football League.

There was to be a second spell in the hotseat at Sunderland too, with Stokoe appointed as caretaker manager in 1987.

But the experienced manager was powerless to stop the Black Cats dropping into the third tier as they lost out in the end of season relegation-promotion play-offs, and he promptly retired from football.

That brought to end an illustrious managerial career in which Stokoe was never sacked.

What is your best memory of Bob? Was it that famous run across the Wembley turf, the tears that flowed as he greeted the crowds shouting ‘we want Stokoe’ at the end of the semi-final with Arsenal? Or some other great highlight?

On their way. The Echo's report of Sunderland's FA Cup semi-final triumph.

Manager Bob Stokoe greets Sunderland skipper Bobby Kerr and other players at the end of the FA Cup semi final in 1973.

