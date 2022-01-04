Life in Sunderland and County Durham 50 years ago - the year a lion park was opened and the Messiah arrived

Can you believe that it was 50 years since the Messiah Bob Stokoe took his first look around Roker Park as the new manager,

It is the year Lambton Lion Park opened, Prince Philip visited Sunderland and Ken Dodd was in the vicinity to visit family.

We are talking about 1972 and it was also the year when we said goodbye to the New Arcade which was demolished to make way for a post office extension.

However, we welcomed a newly refurbished Newcastle Road baths and they were looking pristine.

If you want loads of memories of life on Wearside in 1972, read on.

The start of an epic era Bob Stokoe takes a look around Roker Park in November 1972. We all know what came next.

Goodbye to the arcade This yawning gap was the site of Sunderland's New Arcade which was demolished to make way for an extension to Sunderland Post Office Telephones Department in September 1972.

Royal fever grips Sunderland The Duke of Edinburgh visited Sunderland in May 1972 but did you get to meet him?

A new attraction in 1972 The Hon. Isobella Lambton cuts a tape to mark the official opening of Lambton Lion Park in July 1972.